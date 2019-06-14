Medicos in Northeast join protest against attack on doctors

As part of the nationwide programme by medicos, of several Northeastern states extended support on Friday in solidarity to the striking doctors in Kolkata.

"Over 1,200 doctors in Tripura, mostly in government services, are wearing black badges while doing their duties in all the hospitals and two medical colleges," All Government Doctors' Association told IANS.

He said that as part of the show of solidarity, nurses are also performing their duties in all the hospitals wearing black badges.

(IMA) said that to protest the violence against doctors in different parts of the country, specially in Kolkata, doctors in all the Northeastern states are discharging their duties in all the government and non-government hospitals and homes wearing black badges.

Officials of the Health Departments of different Northeastern states said that the in their states have not been affected in any way.

