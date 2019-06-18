Lukaku has to leave Manchester United, feels Martinez

For his own good, Manchester United striker "has to leave" the giants, feels

"It is now important that Romelu finds the right club," Martinez told Belgian newspaper as quoted by "It would be a good thing for both parties," he added.

joined United from Everton in July 2017 and since then has found the back of the net 42 times in 96 appearances.

Martinez, who has managed at Everton and now at international level, added: "It is clear that he has to leave Manchester United."

Lukaku has been linked with a move to Inter Milan in the His contract at United is until 2022. Lukaku scored 15 goals in 45 games last season.

--IANS

dm/kk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)