Lukaku has to leave Manchester United, feels Martinez

For his own good, Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku "has to leave" the Premier League giants, feels Belgium manager Roberto Martinez.
"It is now important that Romelu finds the right club," Martinez told Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws as quoted by BBC. "It would be a good thing for both parties," he added.
Lukaku joined United from Everton in July 2017 and since then has found the back of the net 42 times in 96 appearances.
Martinez, who has managed Lukaku at Everton and now at international level, added: "It is clear that he has to leave Manchester United."
Lukaku has been linked with a move to Inter Milan in the Italian Serie A. His contract at United is until 2022. Lukaku scored 15 goals in 45 games last season.
--IANS
dm/kk
