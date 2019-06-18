Tennis ball cricket league ITCL from October 19

The cricketing world is all set to witness a revolution in popular as the first league of its kind -- Indian League (ITCL) -- which will be played with a ball, gets underway at the D.Y. stadium here from the October 19.

Stalwarts of the game have already been signed up by the league and more than 30 iconic players will go under the hammer to represent individual teams.

Speaking at the launch, former said: "Reverse sweep was inspired by watching ball I was talking to in Dublin, and their fast bowlers have picked up their skills from tennis ball cricket. The skill set is different and it's only picking up to become bigger and better. I myself have started my career playing with the tennis ball."

"I wish the league success and I am sure it's going to be a huge tournament. I feel there is more entertainment in tennis cricket and D.Y. is a huge stadium, which will help tennis cricket league. I am sure it will be a full house," he added.

More than 8,000 players have registered themselves for the trials. A total of 128 players would be shortlisted for the bidders of eight team to recruit their squads through an auction to create their best sides consisting of 16 players each.

The league will be played in the 10 over-a-side format, popularly known as cricket, which promises explosion and fireworks on each ball.

Three categories of players will be seen in the league - the iconic players at the helm, the seasoned professionals, and players rising up the ranks in domestic cricket.

Some of the names already associated with the league are Krishna Satpute, Omkar Desai, and

