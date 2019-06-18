Afellay returns to PSV after eight-year hiatus

signed a one-year contract at Sport Vereniging (PSV) on Tuesday, marking his return to the Dutch football club after eight years abroad.

The 33-year-old had left PSV, with whom he won four titles and one domestic Cup, in January 2011 for FC Barcelona, reports

In 2015, Afellay signed for English side After a good first season in the Premier League, halted his progress. His last official match for Stoke was on December 30, 2017. Mainly due to injuries, he did not play afterwards.

In January this year, Afellay and Stoke decided to dissolve their contract and he continued his revalidation in Eindhoven at PSV, the club where he started as a young player, to become fully fit again.

"I spent 15 years of my life at this club and I like the mentality here," the 53-time Dutch international said on the PSV website. "I experienced that once again in the past few months. I am excited to get to work here again," he remarked.

