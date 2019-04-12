Madhya Pradesh Congress RTI Cell chief sacked

-
ALSO READ
Fiery political content arriving on social media (Dangal 2019)
Should social media live-streaming be banned?
Congress to augment social media battle, disseminate manifesto to target groups
Delhi Cong to publicise party policies among voters via WhatsApp
Social media do's and don'ts for candidates, parties
-
The Congress on Friday removed the party's RTI Cell president Ajay Dubey from his position for making controversial comments in the social media.
After ordering Dubey's removal from his post, state Congress Committee chief Chandra Prabhash Shekhar told reporters: "He has been posting anti-party and controversial content in his social media account for some time now. This is absolute indiscipline."
--IANS
hindi/rtp/nir
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU