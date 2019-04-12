BJP organises sit-in protest against poll violence

The BJP on Friday launched a sit-in demonstration in front of the office of (CEO) protesting against stray incidents of violence during and after the polls in Behar.

State leaders alleged that a large number of voters including women were prevented from exercising their franchise by Trinamool Congress-backed miscreants, with the police remaining silent spectators. They also accused the state's ruling party of rigging in the north Bengal Lok Sabha seat during the first phase of polling in on Thursday.

Sporadic incidents of violence were reported from the north Bengal constituency, in which an EVM was smashed and an opposition candidate was heckled and his car damaged.

However, there were no fatalities and nobody sustained any serious injury, with the special police observer describing polling as "peaceful and fair".

Behar's BJP candidate had held a protest in front of the District Magistrate's office on Thursday evening, demanding a re-poll in all the booths where central forces were not deployed.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Left parties on Friday demanded a re-poll at 63 booths as they were captured by the Trinamool's goons and also alleged that central forces were not deployed in sensitive booths during the first phase polls.

"Some 63 booths in Behar were captured by the goons and central forces were mostly deployed in city which was not sensitive. Most of the sensitive booths were covered by the personnel. We demand re-poll in all 63 booths as the first phase election in the state was not free and fair," All India Forward Bloc's said after meeting the officials.

