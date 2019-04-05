Madras HC puts interim stay on 2 Lokayukta members

The Bench of the on Friday stayed the appointment of two members of in

Hearing a petition opposing the appointment of two non-judicial members, retired IAS and K. Arumugam, the court issued and interim stay on their appointment.

The court clarified that (an anti-corruption ombudsman) can perform its duties and its interim stay is applicable only for Rajaram and Arumugam.

According to the court, the appointment of the two members were not as per norms.

