Business Standard

Madras HC puts interim stay on 2 Lokayukta members

IANS  |  Chennai 

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday stayed the appointment of two members of Lokayukta in Tamil Nadu.

Hearing a petition opposing the appointment of two non-judicial members, retired IAS officer M. Rajaram and advocate K. Arumugam, the court issued and interim stay on their appointment.

The court clarified that Lokayukta (an anti-corruption ombudsman) can perform its duties and its interim stay is applicable only for Rajaram and Arumugam.

According to the court, the appointment of the two members were not as per norms.

First Published: Fri, April 05 2019. 19:34 IST

