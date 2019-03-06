'Mahagathbandhan' can't keep country safe: Amit Shah

Shah on Wednesday said the opposition grand alliance cannot keep the country safe and secure and give befitting reply to and terrorists.

He said "Mahagathbandhan", which has neither a leader nor a policy, cannot look after the country's security and take revenge for the killing of soldiers.

Shah was addressing (BJP)'s booth-level workers from five Lok Sabha constituencies here.

He said the whole world has acknowledged that is safe and secure under the leadership of and he alone has the courage to protect the country.

He said after Pulwama terror attack, the world thought it would be difficult to conduct surgical strikes this time as was alert. "But on the 13th day, the brave soldiers of carried out an attack and destroyed three camps of terrorists," he said.

According to Shah, for the first time is feeling that terrorism will not help. "It has realised that if it does something wrong it will get a befitting reply. It is forced to arrest terrorists and the reason for this is who displayed the political will power and gave free hand to the armed forces."

He said Modi has enhanced the country's prestige, as under his leadership became only the third country after the and to respond to attacks on their soldiers.

The chief slammed the opposition leaders, saying they should be ashamed of raising questions on the operation carried out by the soldiers and for seeking proof. He said Pakistan and terrorists are not seeking proof but and are demanding it.

"'Mahagathbandhan' leaders are speaking the language of Pakistani media," Shah said.

Exuding confidence that Modi will become the once again, he promised that the government would drive every infiltrator out of the country. "We will drive out infiltrators from Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and other places. They are eating into the country like termites," he said.

Listing out various schemes implemented during the last 5 years, Shah said the has done in 55 months what the could not do in its 55-year rule.

Shah said 2019 elections are crucial not just for but for the whole country. He asked BJP workers to ensure that Modi once again becomes the with an even bigger majority.

The BJP recalled that the party had bagged only one seat in Telangana in 2014. "This will not do. You have to ensure that the party gives a tough fight in every seat," he told party workers from Nizamabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Zahirabad and Medak constituencies.

He said the BJP, which made a beginning in with just 10 members, now has 11 crore members, emerging as the world's biggest political organisation.

--IANS

ms/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)