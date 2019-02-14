Name your PM candidate, Shah asks grand alliance

BJP Shah Thursday asked the proposed 'mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) to spell out the name of its prime ministerial candidate.

Addressing the convention of Shakti in Sindhanur in Karnatkaa, he mocked at the proposed alliance saying even if it came to power, there will be different "power houses".

"I ask 'Rahul Baba' ( president) who is the of your " he said.

The BJP also took a jibe at the chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, saying he had openly stated that he was not answerable to the people of the state but only to the

