Name your PM candidate, Shah asks grand alliance

Press Trust of India  |  Sindhanur (Karna) 

BJP president Amit Shah Thursday asked the proposed 'mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) to spell out the name of its prime ministerial candidate.

Addressing the convention of Shakti Kendra Pramukh in Sindhanur in Karnatkaa, he mocked at the proposed alliance saying even if it came to power, there will be different "power houses".

"I ask 'Rahul Baba' (Congress president) Rahul Gandhi who is the leader of your Mahagathbandhan?" he said.

The BJP president also took a jibe at the Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, saying he had openly stated that he was not answerable to the people of the state but only to the Congress.

First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 19:35 IST

