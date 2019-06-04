JUST IN
Business Standard

Maharashtra asked to complete PG medical, dental counselling by June 14

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court on Tuesday told the Maharashtra government to reshuffle and hold "final" counselling for general candidates who got admission to PG medical and dental seats on or before June 14.

Earlier, the apex court had struck down the notifications related to EWS quota for the current academic year.

The court directed the state government to advertise and give it wide publicity and complete the process within the stipulated time period and directed the former not to miss this deadline.

The court also said that preferences made by candidates while filling up the admission forms will remain intact and it cannot be changed during the reshuffling and counselling process.

A bench comprising Justices Indu Malhotra and M.R. Shah asked the state government to consider the plight of the students who have been adversely affected by the implementation of the EWS quota and the manner in which it will impact their career.

Tue, June 04 2019. 13:30 IST

