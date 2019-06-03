GDA to crack down on public schools violating conditions

The (GDA) is scrutinising land deals to public schools to ascertain whether they are fulfilling the conditions of 20 per cent reservation in admissions to students from poor sections of society and other conditions, an said on Monday.

said that 109 public schools had obtained land from the civic body on subsidized rates on certain conditions. But during last month's physical verification, it was found that majority of the schools are not abiding by the rules, he said, adding that the authority has thus decided to launch a drive.

After the verifications, some schools have gone to court to delay the process but the GDA would contest the cases, he said. "We have received complaints from citizens that the schools are charging hefty fees despite their affidavit that they will teach 20 per cent poor students free of cost. So we will verify whether they are complying with the terms and conditions laid at the time of allotment," Rahi added.

