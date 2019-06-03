Two new diploma courses by IGNCA on floor

National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) has added two new diploma courses in cultural management and South-East Asian studies, to its existing range of five courses. Applications are currently open for all.

The courses are offered in art, culture and related subjects. As per IGNCA, they aim to employ modern digital tools, techniques, and methodologies to intensify cultural learnings.

The arts institution previously offered post-graduate diploma courses in cultural informatics, preventive conservation, Buddhist studies, digital library and data management, and manuscriptology and palaeography.

The new additions to the list are PG diplomas in cultural management and South-East (Agneya) Asian studies.

Applications are currently open for these courses, and candidates can apply before July 8, 2019.

Course details, fee structure are available on the website:

As per the IGNCA website, each course admits 25 students. In their first year, the five courses saw a collective strength of 77, out of 125, an IGNCA told IANS. Manuscriptology and palaeography was the most preferred course (26 candidates), and cultural informatics the least (8 candidates).

