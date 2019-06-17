Maharashtra Opposition questions cabinet posts to non-MLAs

Opposition parties in on Monday questioned the need for giving ministerial berths to senior leaders Radhakrishna Vikhe- and Jaydutt Kshirsagar, who are not members of either of the legislature.

Raising the issue in the assembly on the first day of the monsoon session, senior Nationalist Party and former Deputy asked: "How they could be inducted as ministers without being members of either of the legislature".

While Vikhe- recently quit the and as from Ahmednagar, Kshirsagar left the and resigned as MLA from

Both joined the BJP and were sworn-in as ministers on Sunday by

Justifying their induction, said that it was done in an absolutely Constitutional manner and there was nothing wrong in it.

"One is eligible to become a for six months without being a member of the House," he said.

While Vikhe- has been allotted the crucial housing ministry, Kshirsagar has been entrusted with the employment guarantee & horticulture portfolios, even as the state will go to the polls after around four months.

When the treasury benches cited the example of former Narayan Rane, Pawar retorted that Rane had first resigned as a legislator, contested and won elections on a ticket, before joining the then government as a minister.

--IANS

qn/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)