JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

India fast-growing destination for squash: British coach

Mamata terms meeting with doctors 'positive', asks them to end impasse

Business Standard

LS official calls out Dharmendra Pradhan to take oath, says 'sorry' later

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Lok Sabha Secretary General Snehlata Shrivastava made a faux pas on Monday by calling out the name of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take oath as a member of the Lower House -- when he is a Rajya Sabha member.

Shrivastava apologised immediately, and then asked Pralhad Joshi for oath taking.

Pradhan, the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel in the Modi government, is a member of the Upper House. The BJP leader from Odisha did not contest the Lok Sabha elections.

Newly elected members of the Lok Sabha took oath on Monday. The process will continue on Tuesday too.

--IANS

rbe/mr/rtp

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 17 2019. 18:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU