Vikhe-Patil quits as Congress MLA, may join BJP soon

Veteran Congressman Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, who was of Opposition in the Assembly, quit his seat as and is likely to join the ruling

He submitted his formal resignation letter from the Shirdi constituency in district, from where he was elected five times, to Assembly

Since the past few weeks, Vikhe- has been in constant touch with several top BJP leaders, including Devendra Fadnavis, and has broadly indicated that he would be joining the ruling party soon.

On the eve of the last Lok Sabha elections, his medico son Sujay Vikhe- had dropped a bombshell by quitting the to join the BJP and later contested - and won the parliamentary seat.

A sulking Radhakrishna Vikhe- had refrained from campaigning for the Congress-Nationalist Party in region.

After the elections in which the National Democratic Allinace returned to power, he had written to Rahul Gandhi, and discussed with party and in-charg) on why he was planning to quit before tendering his resignation as of Opposition.

BJP circles hint that in view of the upcoming Assembly elections around October, Vikhe-Patil may be rewarded with a cabinet post.

Shortly after Vikhe-Patil's quitting as MLA, expelled Congress from Sillod in Aurangabad, A. Nabi claimed that at least 8-10 Congress legislators were in touch with the BJP and called the state party leadership as "a total failure".

However, state Congress dismissed the claims and contended that none of the disgruntled legislators are planning to quit.

For the Congress, a fresh challenge is to appoint a new for the monsoon session of the commencing on June 17 for better coordination with the NCP and allies, and lay the groundwork for the Assembly polls.

