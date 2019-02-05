Mamata ends sit-in, announces opposition programme in Delhi next week

Minister on Tuesday ended her sit-in to protest against the CBI's attempt to question in connection with its probe into the ponzi scheme scam after the "positive" apex court verdict.

She also announced a meeting of opposition leaders in the national capital next week.

Banerjee had begun her "Save Constitution" dharna on Sunday evening after a team of (CBI) officials showed up near the Loudon Street residence of the and were taken away by state police personnel.

Terming her dharna a victory for the "people, country and democracy", she said she was ending it as requested by senior opposition party leaders after the verdict.

"I have decided (to end the dharna) because of the requests from all the political parties. I have no problem. I have previously done 26 day-hunger strike here. I have also done 14 days dharna in Singur also. But we have got the justice from at least one democratic institution.

"This dharna was not a political agitation. It was an agitation to save and India's democracy. Let us end it today because the gave a very positive verdict. It was verdict of the people, by the people, for the people," Banerjee announced from the dais with her counterpart by her side.

Hearing the case on Tuesday, the had ruled that could be questioned by the probe agency but it could not arrest him or use any coercive action against him.

Banerjee said the concerned has already initiated proceedings to meet the central agency at a mutually agreed place as per the judgment.

She said she would attend an opposition party meeting to be held in next week, adding that it could be held on February 13-14 but the decision was yet to be taken.

