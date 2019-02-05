It's a moral victory: Mamata on SC verdict

on Tuesday claimed as "a moral victory", the verdict directing no coercive action, including the arrest of Kolkata Rajeev Kumar, can take place during the course of CBI investigations.

Addressing the media from the at Kolkata's Metro Channel, Banerjee said that she and her colleagues had great respect for the judiciary and the court verdict will boost the morale of the state's police officers.

She said, "Rajeev never stated that he will not cooperate (in the probe into the Sarada chit fund scam). He wanted to meet at a neutral place, but the CBI came to arrest him from his residence without any notice on Sunday."

Slamming the ruling BJP, the alleged that the Centre was misusing agencies under it and interfering in opposition-ruled states.

The termed the CBI versus row "a constitutional breakdown" and said there cannot be any other "big boss" in the country other than democracy.

"Only democracy is the big boss here, Banerjee said.

The CBI had on Monday filed a contempt plea in the against the of West Bengal, the of police and the for alleged wilful and deliberate violation of apex court orders.

The agency said the non-cooperation of was brought to the notice of the DGP. However, neither the DGP nor the cooperated, it alleged.

The CBI is investigating the case under a "hostile environment and non-cooperation from the state of West Bengal and its agencies/departments", the petition said.

Kumar, a 1989-batch IPS officer, has been serving as commissioner since January 2016. He has reportedly not responded to summonses from the CBI in connection with its probes into the and Sarada ponzi scams.

He led the SIT investigation into the scams until 2014 when the agency took over following directions from the The CBI was slated to question Kumar about documents that allegedly went missing.

When, Mamata said that she will take a decision on whether or not to continue her dharna after speaking with other opposition leaders.

She further added that she is not against the CBI, if the agency is not politically misused.

