M.Tech, B.Tech, post-graduates fight for sweeper's job in TN Assembly

Believe it or not, persons with professional qualifications such as M.Tech, B.Tech and MBA, post graduates as well as graduates are in the race to bag the work of sweepers and sanitary workers in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Secretariat.
Many Diploma holders too are fighting it out for the posts of sweeper (10 vacancies) and sanitary worker (4 vacancies).
On September 26, the Assembly Secretariat sought applications for the posts.
The only qualification was that the aspiring candidates should be able-bodied. The minimum age limit was 18 years completed. The maximum age differed.
A total of 4,607 applications were received, including from the Employment Exchange.
Of this, 677 applicants were rejected while the balance have fulfilled the eligibility criteria.
