Mamata forms special committee for Darjeeling's development

on Tuesday announced the formation of a special committee to explore the scope of development in the hills and stressed on the importance to boost the tourism sector in the region.

The committee, presided over by MLA Amar Singh Rai, will submit a report to the within the next six months.

"The has formed a special committee today. MLA will be in charge of the committee. Two other MLAs (of Kalimpong and Kurseong), the of Darjeeling municipality and district magistrates and of police of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts will also the part of the committee," Banerjee said after conducting the administrative review meeting of the Territorial Administration (GTA) here.

"The committee will submit a report to the within the next six months regarding the scope and areas of development in the Darjeeling hills. It is important to maintain the present situation as well as take necessary steps to boost up the tourism industry here," she said.

Banerjee said Gorkha Janamukti Morcha (GJM) leaders and current GTA and have been appointed as the

"In order to bring development to Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Mirik, we need to take up short term, mid-term and long term planning. The committee will look into that and take decisions accordingly," she said after the meeting.

The Chief Minister, who is on a three-day trip to the north Bengal hills, said the university to be inaugurated in Darjeeling's Mungpoo on Wednesday will be named the

"It is a great thing for the people here. A university was a long pending demand of the people of Darjeeling. They demanded the university from the central government but it did not happen so the has come forward to fulfil their wish. An educational hub is also coming up in Kurseong," she added.

