Mamata embarks on 3-day visit to Darjeeling

Mamata Banerjee on Monday left for a three-day visit to Darjeeling hills where she is scheduled to take part at several meetings on development works and inaugurate a university, state secretariat sources said.

Banerjee is scheduled to hold an administrative review meeting with members of the Territorial Administration (GTA) on Tuesday, the sources said.

On Wednesday, she will attend a programme to celebrate the Teachers' Day to be held at the Mall in Darjeeling.

Besides honouring teachers from the hills in that progarmme, the will be inaugurating the new university at Jogighat in Mungpoo, around 30 km from Darjeeling, the sources said.

Banerjee is likely to return to Kolkata on Thursday.

