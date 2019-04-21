Congress workers protest outside Rahul's residence

-
Supporters of Delhi Congress leader Raj Kumar Chauhan on Sunday staged a protest outside party President Rahul Gandhi's residence here over rumours that he was being denied a ticket by giving preference to an outsider.
Scores of Congress workers carrying placards in support of Chauhan raised slogans against the party leaders.
The placards read "Raj Kumar Chauhan is our candidate and no outsider will be accepted".
As per party leaders, Congress is all set to field former Union Minister Ajay Maken from New Delhi, three-time Delhi Chief Minister and Delhi party unit chief Sheila Dikshit from Chandani Chowk, Olympian wrestler Sushil Kumar from West Delhi, Aravinder Lovely from East Delhi, Ramesh Kumar from South Delhi, J.P. Agarwal from North East Delhi and Raj Kumar Chauhan from North West Delhi.
However, the supporters of Chauhan were miffed after news spread that he was being denied a ticket.
