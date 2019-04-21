Congress workers protest outside Rahul's residence

Supporters of on Sunday staged a protest outside Rahul Gandhi's residence here over rumours that he was being denied a ticket by giving preference to an outsider.

Scores of workers carrying placards in support of Chauhan raised slogans against the party leaders.

The placards read " is our candidate and no outsider will be accepted".

As per party leaders, is all set to field former Union from New Delhi, three-time Chief and from Chandani Chowk, from West Delhi, Aravinder Lovely from East Delhi, from South Delhi, J.P. Agarwal from North East Delhi and from North West Delhi.

However, the supporters of Chauhan were miffed after news spread that he was being denied a ticket.

--IANS

