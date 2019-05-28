Mamata likely to attend PM's swearing-in

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said she is trying to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony in New Delhi on Thursday.
"We have collectively decided that we will try to attend the event as it is a formal ceremonial programme. It (invitation) reached us at the last minute.
"As a matter of constitutional courtesy, I, as Chief Minister like any other Chief Minister, try to attend Prime Minister's or President's swearing in ceremony. We are trying to attend the programme," Banerjee said.
