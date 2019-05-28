Europe's leaders launch hunt for EU top jobs

European leaders headed on on Tuesday to launch the hunt for candidates for top EU jobs in the wake of polls that shook up traditional alliances and boosted nationalists, the Greens and liberals.

The haggling over jobs, including a replacement for Jean-Claude Juncker, is likely to last several months.

For the first time the big centrist blocs no longer have a majority as the European boosted

nationalists, the Greens and liberals. It leaves the EU more fragmented, so finding consensus may be harder than in the past, the reported.

The talks over dinner on Tuesday may not even result in a shortlist of candidates. Outgoing UK will participate, but reports say that there will be little or no discussion of Brexit.

It is more an occasion for leaders to assess the political mood and explore possible combinations, to ensure a stable balance of political opinions, geography and gender.

The other top EU officials to be replaced later this year are: (Polish), (Italian) and EU High (Italian).

The new top officials will take up their posts on November 1, except for the new chief, who starts on December 1.

In 2014, Juncker was chosen to head the Commission as the centre-right European People's Party candidate, after the EPP had won the election.

But it is a much tougher challenge this time for the EPP's candidate - a German - after his bloc shrank from 217 seats to 180 in the 751-seat Parliament. He has the backing of German

On the selection of the President, the said the winner only had to be someone "who made his/her programme and personality known prior to the elections and engaged in a European-wide campaign".

That opens the door to candidates who weren't strictly candidates before, such as Denmark's or maybe even the Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, the said.

--IANS

soni/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)