Four new Gujarat BJP MLAs sworn in, party strength 103

Four newly-elected legislators of Gujarat's ruling (BJP) were sworn in here on Tuesday.

administered the oath of office to MLAs (Manavadar), Asha Patel (Unjha), (Dhrangadhara) and Raghavji Patel (Jamnagar Rural).

Chawda, Asha Patel and Sabaria had won on ticket in the December 2017 Assembly elections.

With this, the strength of the BJP in the 182-member Assembly has increased to 103, followed by the with 71 seats, two, Independents two and one of Party (NCP). Three seats are vacant.

Four more BJP seats have fallen vacant as party MLAs in these constituencies were elected to the Lok Sabha now.

After this, will see by-elections to these four assembly constituencies as well as two Rajya Sabha seats with and former Union having been elected to the Lok Sabha from Gandhinagar and Amethi constituencies.

--IANS

desai/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)