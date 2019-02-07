Man's body with crushed face found in Gurugram

The body of an unidentified man with his face completely crushed was found at Sheetala Mata Road here in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

Morning joggers spotted the body on the roadside and informed the police.

Preliminary investigation reveals his face was intentionally crushed by using a brick or stones to make him unidentifiable, police said.

Police are scanning CCTV footages of the nearby areas to identify the accused.

--IANS

str/pg/ab

