Man shot down near White House

A man was taken down near the White House after US Secret Service agents opened fire,
Late on Sunday, the man was seen entering a lockdown area north of the White House shortly after US President Donald Trump departed from the South Lawn for his foreign trip, ccording to Xinhua news agency.
Secret Service agents gave verbal warnings before opening fire. The condition of the man was unclear.
