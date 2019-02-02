Manchester United completed his move to the (CSL) club Shandong Luneng, the CSL football side announced here Saturday.

The CSL top-flight club said the international had already arrived in China, and released a photo of the holding a Luneng jersey, reports

played for several Belgian clubs before moving to Everton in 2008. After five years at Everton, he arrived at Old in 2013, and made 177 appearances throughout with 22 goals to help the Reds to win four trophies - the Emirates FA Cup, FA Community Shield, Europa League.

The Belgian international has been capped over 80 time since 2007 and played in the 2008 Olympics, the 2014 World Cup, Euro 2016, and the 2018 World Cup, helping to the third place in

The details of Fellaini's contract were not revealed. Luneng is ranked third in 2018 CSL season.

