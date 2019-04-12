Manufacturing dents India's February factory output

-
ALSO READ
Manufacturing lifts India's November industrial output higher
India's YoY industrial production rate plunges in December
Manufacturing lifts India's October industrial output higher (Second Lead, correcting headline)
India's September industrial output growth slips to 4.5%
Industrial output slips to a dismal 19-month low of 0.5 pc in November
-
The growth rate of India's factory production was flat in February 2019 as it inched up by just 0.1 per cent from 6.9 per cent reported for the corresponding month of 2018, official data showed on Friday.
Even on a month-on-month basis, the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) was lower than 1.43 per cent during January 2019.
"The cumulative growth for the period April-February 2018-19 over the corresponding period of the previous year stands at 4 per cent," the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said in a statement on Friday.
As per the data, the output rate of the manufacturing sector output growth rate (-) 0.3 per cent in February from a year-on-year rise of 8.4 per cent.
On a YoY basis, mining production edged higher by 2 per cent from (-) 0.4 per cent and the sub-index of electricity generation inched up by 1.2 per cent from 4.5 per cent.
--IANS
rv/sn/nir
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU