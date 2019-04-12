Manufacturing dents India's February factory output

The growth rate of India's factory production was flat in February 2019 as it inched up by just 0.1 per cent from 6.9 per cent reported for the corresponding month of 2018, official data showed on Friday.

Even on a month-on-month basis, the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) was lower than 1.43 per cent during January 2019.

"The cumulative growth for the period April-February 2018-19 over the corresponding period of the previous year stands at 4 per cent," the said in a statement on Friday.

As per the data, the output rate of the sector output growth rate (-) 0.3 per cent in February from a year-on-year rise of 8.4 per cent.

On a YoY basis, production edged higher by 2 per cent from (-) 0.4 per cent and the sub-index of inched up by 1.2 per cent from 4.5 per cent.

