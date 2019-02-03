Maoists torch 10 vehicles in Jharkhand

Maoist guerrillas set on fire 10 vehicles in Jharkhand's district early on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place at Dulmi village. The Maoists, numbering around 15, raided a private road construction company and fired in the air to threaten the staff.

They then poured petrol on the vehicles on set them on fire. Refusal to pay protection money to the Maoists apparently led to the arson.

--IANS

ns/mr

