US army kills 13 Al-Shabaab militants in Somalia

The US army on Saturday said its forces conducted an airstrike in on Friday, killing 13 terrorists.

The (AFRICOM) said in a statement that no civilians were injured or killed in the strike which targetted the militants in the vicinity of in Lower Shebelle region, reported.

According to the statement, the group has previously used Gandarshe, about 48 km from Mogadishu, as a staging area for attacks including vehicle-borne improvised that threaten the capital and its residents.

On December 15 and 16, 2018, six US airstrikes killed 62 militants near Gandarshe, who according to AFRICOM were preparing for an attack on a military base in the region, and on Wednesday a US airstrike killed 24 militants in neighbouring Hiran region.

The US strikes have largely targetted figureheads based in southern and where the group still maintains a strong grip in some areas.

--IANS

pgh/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)