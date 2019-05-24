Marcello Lippi returns as China national team coach

Italy's Marcello Lippi has been re-appointed head coach of the Chinese national football team, the Chinese Football Association (CFA) announced on Friday.
The World Cup-winning coach will start his second stint with Team Dragon in June, ahead of the 2022 World Cup Asian qualifiers that begin in September, Xinhua news reports.
"When Lippi was previously in charge of the national team, the players showed a positive attitude and a fighting spirit. We believe that with Lippi and his team of assistant coaches, the Chinese men's football team will leave no stone unturned in realising their dream of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup," the CFA said in a statement.
The 71-year-old Lippi first took charge of China in 2016, before leaving the role in January this year when his contract expired after the Asian Cup. His protege Fabio Cannavaro took over the post in conjunction with coaching Guangzhou Evergrande, but left the national team in April to focus solely on his club duties.
Lippi led the Chinese team to three wins, two draws and one loss in the 2018 World Cup Asian qualifiers.
