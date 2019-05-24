Italy's has been of the Chinese national team, the Association (CFA) announced on Friday.

The World will start his second stint with Team Dragon in June, ahead of Asian qualifiers that begin in September, reports.

"When was previously in charge of the national team, the players showed a positive attitude and a fighting spirit. We believe that with and his team of coaches, the Chinese men's team will leave no stone unturned in realising their dream of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup," the CFA said in a statement.

The 71-year-old Lippi first took charge of in 2016, before leaving the role in January this year when his contract expired after the Asian Cup. His protege took over the post in conjunction with coaching Guangzhou Evergrande, but left the national team in April to focus solely on his club duties.

Lippi led the Chinese team to three wins, two draws and one loss in Asian qualifiers.

