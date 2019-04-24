Markets open on positive note on Wednesday

The 30- Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a positive note during the morning session of the trade.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 38,672.63 and touched a high of 38,701.49 and a low of 38,52.28

It was trading at 38,659.82 up by 94.94 points or 0.25 per cent from its Tuesday's close at 38,564.88.

On the other hand, the broader 50- Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 11,602.50 after closing at 11,575.95.

The Nifty was trading at 11,612.20 in the morning.

