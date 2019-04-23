ED summons Chanda Kochhar, husband, brother-in-law

The (ED) has issued to former Chanda Kochchar, her husband and brother-in- for questionning in a money-laundering case.

The agency has summoned Deepak and on April 30 while the former chief has been summoned on May 5, sources said.

The case is related to the alleged irregularities and corrupt practices in the sanction of a Rs 1,875 crore loan disbursed by to the during 2009 and 2011. The ED got clues about an illegal transaction running to crores of rupees routed to NuPower.

In March, EDA had conducted a series of searches at the residence and office premises of Kochhars as part of its investigations and also questioned Chanda and along with promoter Venugopal Dhoot.

Allegedly, Videocon group's promoter Venugopal Dhoot had invested in the company, through his firm as quid-pro-quo for loans cleared by the ICICI Bank under Chanda Kochhar.

Out of the Rs 40,000 crore loan to the Videocon group, Rs 3,250 crore was given by ICICI Bank and a large portion of the loan by ICICI was unpaid at the end of 2017. The bank proceeded to declare the Rs 2,810 crore of unpaid loan as non-performing asset.

--IANS

rrb/sn/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)