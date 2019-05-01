Maruti Suzuki's April sales down 17.2%

Automobile India on Tuesday reported a decline of 17.2 per cent in its total sales including exports for April.

According to India, a total of 143,245 units were sold last month, compared to 172,986 units' off-take recorded during the corresponding period of the last financial year.

The company's domestic sales decreased 18.7 per cent on an year-on-year basis to 134,068 units in April.

Although the domestic passenger vehicle sales was lower by 19.6 per cent to 131,385 units on a YoY basis, the company's sales of light commercial vehicles in the country rose 50.2 per cent to 2,319 units.

The automobile major's exports zoomed by 14.6 per cent in April to 9,177 units from 8,008 units which were shipped out during the corresponding month of last fiscal.

