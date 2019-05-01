More trouble for aviation sector, Jet fuel hiked by 2.5%

JUST IN
IANS  |  Mumbai 

In what could cause further trouble for the aviation sector, the state-run Indian Oil Corporation on Tuesday raised the price of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) by 2.5 per cent.

A kilolitre of ATF will cost Rs 65,067.85 in Delhi and Rs 65,029.29 in Mumbai as against Rs 63,472.22 and Rs 63,447.54 last month.

Jet fuel accounts for nearly 30 per cent of the operating cost of an aircraft and even a minor increase severely affects the airlines operating cost.

Wed, May 01 2019. 15:44 IST

