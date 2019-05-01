More trouble for aviation sector, Jet fuel hiked by 2.5%

-
ALSO READ
Air fares likely to go up after jet fuel price hike
Asia jet fuel cash discounts narrow, market eyes winter demand
Plant-based fuels commercially viable: Study
Bombay High Court relieves restriction of MSHSD for sale of biodiesel as a transportation fuel
Fuel supply to Jet Airways briefly stopped at Delhi airport due to non-payment of dues
-
In what could cause further trouble for the aviation sector, the state-run Indian Oil Corporation on Tuesday raised the price of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) by 2.5 per cent.
A kilolitre of ATF will cost Rs 65,067.85 in Delhi and Rs 65,029.29 in Mumbai as against Rs 63,472.22 and Rs 63,447.54 last month.
Jet fuel accounts for nearly 30 per cent of the operating cost of an aircraft and even a minor increase severely affects the airlines operating cost.
--IANS
ravi/sn/in
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU