Masood Azhar declared global terrorist by UNSC

In a major victory for India, Pakistan-based (JeM) was on Wednesday declared as a global terrorist by the

" designated as a terrorist in @UN Sanctions list," India's Permanent to the UN Syed Akbaruddin tweeted.

A proposal to declare Azhar as an international terrorist was taken by the 1267, nearly three months after the carried out a ghastly terror attack on CRPF convoy in Pulwama district of

Earlier, the proposal was being blocked by China, which lifted its "technical hold" on Wednesday.

--IANS

akk/soni/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)