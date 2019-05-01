JUST IN
Business Standard

Masood Azhar declared global terrorist by UNSC

IANS  |  New York 

In a major victory for India, Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar was on Wednesday declared as a global terrorist by the UN Security Council.

"Masood Azhar designated as a terrorist in @UN Sanctions list," India's Permanent Representative to the UN Syed Akbaruddin tweeted.

A proposal to declare Azhar as an international terrorist was taken by the UNSC Sanctions Committee 1267, nearly three months after the JeM carried out a ghastly terror attack on CRPF convoy in Pulwama district of Kashmir.

Earlier, the proposal was being blocked by China, which lifted its "technical hold" on Wednesday.

--IANS

First Published: Wed, May 01 2019. 18:50 IST

