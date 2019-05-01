MCD staffer attempts suicide by jumping onto Metro track

A man who works as a with the Municipal Corporation of suffered critical injuries on Wednesday after he attempted suicide by trying to jump in front of a Metro train in Dwarka, a said.

According to the police, the incident occurred at 10.18 a.m. when the victim, later identified as Anil Kumar, jumped onto the tracks in platform number 1 at the Sector-9 Metro Station.

"A resident of Palam Village, was admitted with critical injuries in a nearby hospital where he is undergoing treatment", the Police Additional PRO told reporters.

The reason for Kumar's extreme step is yet to be established, he added.

