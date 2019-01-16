SC junks plea by six states to appoint head of the police force

In a setback to Bihar, West Bengal, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, and Haryana, the on Wednesday declined their plea seeking they be allowed to appoint of state police through their own selection process instead of approaching the (UPSC).

Dismissing the applications by the six states seeking modification of July 3, 2018, order mandating them to approach the for preparing a panel for the appointment of DGPs, a bench said the order was "wholesome" and in "public interest".

The bench comprised Ranjan Gogoi, Justice and Justice

The states contended that policing was the State subject and that they alone should have the power to appoint the of the police force.

The court order came after told the court that after the 2006 judgement, giving direction for ushering in police reforms, the Commission had issued guidelines for the appointment of DGPs in the states.

The had on July 3 prohibited the states governments to refrain from appointing acting police chiefs upon superannuation of an incumbent top cop.

"None of the states shall ever conceive of the idea of appointing any person on the post of DGP on acting basis" as there is no concept of acting DGP in the top court's 2006 directions for ushering in police reforms," said the July 3 order.

The top court had directed that all the "states shall send their proposals in anticipation of the vacancies to the UPSC" at least three months prior to the date of retirement of the incumbent DGP.

The UPSC, the July 3 order had said, would prepare a panel of three senior-most officers with a reasonable remaining tenure up to retirement (two years or close to it) and send it to the to pick one for appointment as

"The state shall immediately appoint one of the persons from the panel, the court said, adding merit and seniority should be given due weightage," the order had said.

--IANS

pk/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)