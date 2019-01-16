Government proposes new Emigration Bill

The government has proposed to introduce a new to replace the existing Act 1983 in view of a shift in the nature, pattern, directions and volume of migration over the last 35 years.

According to the proposal made by the External Affairs Ministry, the 2019 proposes to constitute an (EMA) by the Centre to ensure the overall welfare and protection of emigrants.

It will be the overarching authority to provide policy guidance, undertaking a comprehensive review and stocktaking on emigration management related matters.

The EMA will be led by a from the External Affairs Ministry, the nodal Ministry for all emigration-related matters and will have representation from the and the

It will also have representation from the states and the recruitment industry on a rotation basis.

Two new bureaus, the and the will be set up.

These bureaus will be led at the joint level and will take care of day-to-day operational matters and will be responsible for all emigration-related issues as well as the welfare and protection of Indian nationals abroad.

The will have offices in different parts of the country.

According to the proposal, nodal authorities will be setup by the respective states and Union Territories that will be chaired at the principal level and will have representation from the home, NRI, labour and skill departments.

These authorities will work in close coordination with other competent authorities of the to ensure safe, orderly and regular migration and address various aspects related to migrants who return.

The proposed makes mandatory registration and intimation of all categories of Indian nationals proceeding for overseas employment as well as students pursuing higher studies abroad.

The Bill has comprehensive provisions including insurance, pre-departure orientation, skill up gradation, legal assistance, migrant resource centres, help desks, migration and mobility partnerships, labour and manpower cooperation agreements aimed at strengthened the welfare and protection of the Indian work force abroad.

The proposed Bill also takes into account the increasing incidents of human trafficking, illegal recruitment, illicit trafficking of drugs, harbouring offenders under the garb of recruitment or those offering without due process.

It proposes to provide for stringent punishment, in particular for categories classified as aggravated form of offences with regard to women and children.

The has sought comments from the general public latest by January 20 before it being tabled in Parliament.

The Ministry statement proposing the new Bill stated that the Emigration Act 1983 was enacted in a specific context of large scale emigration of Indian workers to the Gulf region.

