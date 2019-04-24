Mehbooba leads protest, wants JKLF chief freed

Former Minister and on Wednesday led a protest march demanding the release of JKLF Muhammad

At her protest in district, also sought resumption of trade across the Line of Control (LoC), revocation of the ban on and the release of the Liberation Front (JKLF)

The match, joined by activists, started at the and went up to the District Magistrate's office. The protesters later dispersed peacefully, police said.

--IANS

sq/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)