NE states have voted for all 25 LS seats in region

With the conclusion of the third phase of voting in the ongoing elections, polling in all the 25 parliamentary constituencies of the eight Northeastern states have been completed, (EC) officials said on Wednesday.

"In the third phase on Tuesday, the elections were held for four of the 14 seats in Asaam and one of the two constituencies in Tripura," an EC said.

He said that in the first phase on April 11, voting was held for five seats in Assam, two each in and Meghalaya, and one each in Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, and

In the second phase on April 18, polling took place in five constituencies in and one in

Citing the "non-conducive security situation", as reported by the Chief Electoral Officer Sriram Taranikanti, the Special Central Police Observer Mrinal Kanti Das, and in intelligence inputs, the poll panel had deferred the voting in the East Lok Sabha seat from April 18 to April 23.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the (BJP)-led (NDA) allies, including the Naga People's Front (1 seat), (1 seat ) and the Democratic Front (1 seat), together won 11 seats, with the dominant party bagging eight seats.

The BJP had won seven seats in and one in

The Northeast has been a stronghold since 1952 and it also managed to win eight seats from the region in 2014 -- 3 in Assam, two in and one each in Arunachal Pradesh, and

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the Assam-based All (AIUDF) won three seats, while the secured two seats in Tripura. (Hira) won from Assam's Kokrajhar constituency.

Currently, the BJP and its NDA allies are in power in all the eight Northeastern states, including in

