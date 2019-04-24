Fearing defeat, opposition blaming EVMs: Modi

on Wednesday said that the opposition parties had started blaming EVMs after the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections because they feared defeat.

"The three phases of Lok Sabha elections are over and the opposition parties, fearing defeat, have started blaming EVMs. Their faces now wear the look of defeat," the told a campaign rally here.

"Earlier they used to target Modi. After the third phase, they are targeting EVMs," he added.

"Now the opposition parties are abusing EVMs... People are angry with them and reflecting their anger by voting against them. The opposition parties have started preparing the ground for their defeat by blaming EVMs."

He added: "Those who were dreaming of becoming are finding their dreams fading away. No wonder they are blaming EVMs.

"People of the country are voting for development, nationalism and a strong country," Modi added.

He said that under his rule, terrorist and Maoist activities had come down.

"In Maoist affected areas, people earlier feared to step out of their homes after evening. Now people's faith has returned... Many have left the violence path and joined the mainstream of society."

Saying the world was facing the "biggest threat" in terrorism, the Prime Minister referred to the Sunday bombings in that have killed 359 people.

"In hundreds were killed on the pious day of when they were praying. was also passing through the same situation during regime. The 'chowkidar' has given a befitting reply by killing terrorists in Pakistani territory."

He added: "Those who act against will be punished."

"My government works for everyone whether he or she goes to temple, mosque, church or gurudwara."

Modi targeted the for doubting the capabilities of the and its valour.

--IANS

ns/mr/soni

