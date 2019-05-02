Messi brace leads Barca to 3-0 win over Liverpool

had a brace here Wednesday as inflicted a 3-0 defeat on in the first leg of their semifinal tie.

The Reds were better than the score showed, but will need some magic next week at Anfield to give themselves a chance at victory in Europe's elite club competition a year after losing in the final to Real Madrid.

For Barça, Wednesday night's contest in front of more than 98,000 people at was a giant step toward reaching the final for the first time since they last hoisted the trophy in 2015.

The visitors deployed their trademark high press and the home side struggled on the attack for the opening 15 minutes until Messi dropped back toward midfield to better enable the crucial linkups.

The Argentine superstar created two chances for Philippe Coutinho, who shot directly into the hands of keeper Alisson on the first occasion before missing the target on the second.

Liverpool, who lost Naby Keïta to in the 24th minute, continue to surge forward, but without posing any real danger to Marc-Andre ter Stegen's goal.

Two minutes after came in for Keïta, Coutinho nudged the ball to charging down the left flank. The defender's cross found in the box and the international got his first goal in play since April 4, 2018.

Wounded, the visitors continued to put pressure on the Barça defense and were poised to pull level when Henderson slipped the ball to Sadio Mane, only for the Senegalese striker to send his shot over the top of the net.

were aggressive to start the second half and Ter Stegen had to turn aside shots from and

Barça responded by putting aside their usual emphasis on possession, deciding to rely instead on the direct attack, and the initiative seemed to be with the visitors until a run by Messi in the 75th minute.

confronted Messi, but his successful challenge sent the ball on a path that ended with Suarez.

While the Uruguayan's volley bounced off the cross-bar, Messi pushed in the rebound to put up 2-0. Eight minutes later, the put the final nail in Liverpool's coffin with a stunning free kick in the 83rd minute.

A Salah strike that looked bound for the back of Ter Stegen's net hit the post, denying the consolation of an away goal.

