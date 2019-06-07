Messi's son taunts him about Liverpool defeat

Lionel Messi has made no secret of his dejection over Barcelona's stunning defeat to Liverpool in the recently concluded 2018/19 Champions League season. Liverpool, who eventually won the tournament, fought back from a 0-3 first leg deficit in the semifinal to win the two-legged tie 4-3.
The Argentine star revealed that his son Mateo ensured that he remembered the defeat whenever they play at his home. "We were playing at home and he said to me, 'I'm Liverpool, who beat you'; 'Valencia won, eh - I'm Valencia'," Messi told an Argentine sports website.
Last month, Barcelona lost 1-2 against Valencia in the final of the Copa del Rey.
Mateo is Messi's second of three sons. He further said that Mateo cheers for Real Madrid just to anger his elder brother Tiago. "The TV is there, and he cheers Madrid's goals to annoy his brother. He's the one who is a Madrid fan."
Messi is currently preparing for the Copa America with the Argentine national team of which he is the captain.
