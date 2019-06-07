Messi's son taunts him about Liverpool defeat

has made no secret of his dejection over Barcelona's stunning defeat to Liverpool in the recently concluded 2018/19 season. Liverpool, who eventually won the tournament, fought back from a 0-3 first leg deficit in the semifinal to win the 4-3.

The Argentine star revealed that his son ensured that he remembered the defeat whenever they play at his home. "We were playing at home and he said to me, 'I'm Liverpool, who beat you'; ' won, eh - I'm Valencia'," Messi told an Argentine website.

Last month, lost 1-2 against in the final of the Copa del Rey.

is Messi's second of three sons. He further said that cheers for Real just to anger his elder brother "The TV is there, and he cheers Madrid's goals to annoy his brother. He's the one who is a fan."

Messi is currently preparing for the Copa America with the Argentine national team of which he is the

