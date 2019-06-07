Mitchell Starc breaks ODI record, gets new nickname

Left-arm pacer was at his menacing best against in tie which managed to win at

On Thursday, Starc himself delivered the coup de grace, claiming the first five-wicket haul of the tournament to derail West Indies' pursuit of 289 in He returned with figures of 5/44 and played a pivotal role in Australia's 15-run win over Windies.

Picking up his sixth five-wicket haul in his 77th ODI, Starc became the fastest bowler ever to take 150 wickets in the 50-over format, one match quicker than great Saqlain Mushtaq, who achieved the feat in 78 matches.

Next in the list is of who reached the landmark in 81 ODIs, followed by (82) and Ajantha Mendis (84).

After his sensational performance, off-spinner labeled Starc 'FLOAT' on Instagram, presumably an acronym for 'Fastest Left-Armer Of All Time', reports com.au.

Australia's next challenge will come at The Oval on Sunday, when they take on India, who defeated in their opening fixture at on Wednesday.

