A Mexican-American woman has attracted about 70,000 followers on her social media accounts, which she created in support of as he was "a needed leader to end the destruction of the US".

Paloma Zuniga, who has dual US-Mexican citizenship, is considered an "influencer" by the and therefore has been an invited as a guest at numerous events such as the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) held last week here, reports news.

"I am against the way they are destroying the US and I've been watching it for 12 years. I was already realising what the country has been doing for a long time, so when said he was running for President, I thought: 'Finally, someone who also sees it and now speaks about it'," Zuniga said.

She has over 60,000 followers on and several thousand more on and Twitter, a YouTube channel and a personal website where she spreads her "conspiracy theories" about who is "destroying" the US, a phenomenon she attributes to "Hispanics".

"They are taking over places like where they do not speak English!" She said after claiming that "cities no longer work as designed. We Hispanics arrived and trampled the principles and values of the and we don't care".

Zuniga has said that the Latino community does not respect the US because "they think it's a business zone where Americans are stupid and they can take advantage of them".

She was born in City and emigrated legally to the US at the age of eight when her mother became a widow and married an American. As an adult, she decided to return to because "it's cheaper" and she has business there, several houses and takes care of "many dogs".

Zuniga has claimed that major in and the US - such as Televisa, and - are against her, but at the same time that helps her boost her platforms.

He popularity among political activists at CPAC was such that, without hesitation, she repeatedly dared to interrupt any conversation to greet and pass on her contact card, which is illustrated with a photograph of her posing on the side of a portion of the US-Mexico border wall that has already been built.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)