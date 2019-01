Trump says wants big trade deal with China or will "postpone" it

(Reuters) - U.S. said on Thursday he would either strike a very big trade deal with or "postpone" it, but it was not clear precisely what he was referring to.

"This isn't going to be a small deal with This is either going to be a very big deal, or it's going to be a deal that we'll just postpone for a little while," Trump told reporters at the White House, without elaborating.

The world's two largest economies are trying to strike a deal on trade by early March to avoid a planned increase in the tariff rate being imposed on Chinese imports by the

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)