Microsoft Surface delivered double-digit growth: Satya Nadella

The revenue from Surface laptops increased 39 per cent in the second quarter and the category delivered strong double-digit growth in both consumer and commercial space, has said.

"Surface had its biggest quarter ever this holiday. We continue to innovate and expand our family of devices, setting the bar for the industry with newest Surface Pro, Surface and Surface Go," Nadella told analysts during the company's earnings call late Wednesday.

"More broadly, Windows 10 continues to gain traction in the enterprise as the most secure and productive operating system," he added.

The company released and Surface 2 during the holiday quarter, along with 2 and Surface Headphones.

Revenue in personal was $13 billion and Surface is now almost a $2 billion business for

"Leading companies in every industry are partnering with us to build their own digital capability to compete and grow.

"As one example, the co-sell programme we introduced 18 months ago has already generated $8 billion in contracted partner revenue," Nadella said.

Taking about 365, he said Microsoft Teams was the hub for teamwork and a powerful on-ramp for Microsoft 365.

"We are seeing rapid adoption of Teams with more than 420,000 organisations of all sizes and 89 of the Fortune 100 using Teams," said

Teams is an that brings together messaging, meetings, as well as document collaboration.

Enhanced voice capabilities like group call forwarding, delegation and location-based routing are all being brought into Teams.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 product grew 51 per cent in Q2.

On LinkedIn, Nadella said the 610-million member strong platform continues to generate strong revenue growth across all businesses, with sessions growth of 30 per cent year-over-year fuelled by record levels of engagement in the feed and content shared across the platform.

In gaming, Xbox Live monthly active users reached a record 64 million, with the highest number of mobile and PC users to date.

