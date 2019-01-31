Honor 'View20' available on Reliance Digital, My Jio stores

Chinese handset maker Honor on Thursday announced that its new flagship smartphone "Honor View20" would be available across Reliance Digital and My Jio Stores from Februay 6.
There are over 700 Reliance Digital and My Jio stores and with this exclusive partnership, Honor aims at making the smartphone accessable to more people, the company said in a statement.
"The partnership with Reliance enables us to reach a larger audience which allows the end-customer to experience the 'View20' smartphone across India and make an informed choice," said Suhail Tariq, Chief Marketing Officer, Huawei Consumer Business Group.
Honor has packed eight unique technological advancements in "View20," including a 48MP Artificial (AI)-driven rear camera, hole-punch display along with Kirin 980 AI chipset and 25MP in-screen front camera.
The 6GB+128GB variant of the smartphone is priced at Rs 37,999 and the 8GB+256GB variant at Rs 45,999.
The company announced that the price of the smartphone would remain the same offline.
