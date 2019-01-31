Honor 'View20' available on Reliance Digital, My Jio stores

Chinese handset maker on Thursday announced that its new flagship " View20" would be available across Digital and My Stores from Februay 6.

There are over 700 Digital and My stores and with this exclusive partnership, aims at making the accessable to more people, the company said in a statement.

"The partnership with enables us to reach a larger audience which allows the end-customer to experience the 'View20' across and make an informed choice," said Suhail Tariq, Chief Marketing Officer,

Honor has packed eight unique technological advancements in "View20," including a 48MP Artificial (AI)-driven rear camera, hole-punch display along with Kirin 980 AI chipset and 25MP in-screen front camera.

The 6GB+128GB variant of the smartphone is priced at Rs 37,999 and the 8GB+256GB variant at Rs 45,999.

The company announced that the price of the smartphone would remain the same offline.

