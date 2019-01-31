Government still in touch with Centre for early resumption of mining: Parrikar

Eleven months after mining in Goa was banned by the Supreme Court, which in its order had faulted the state government over renewal of mining leases, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Thursday said that his government was still in touch with the Central government for early resumption of mining in "public interest".
Parrikar in a written reply tabled on Thursday, during the ongoing Budget session of the State Legislative Assembly, also said that the stoppage of mining had caused a "loss of major revenue" to the state government.
"There is ongoing communication between the State and the Central government to start mining early in public interest," Parrikar said in his written reply in response to a question from Congress MLA Pratapsingh Rane.
"Many people are directly and indirectly affected. In fact due to loss of major revenue, every Goan is affected by the closure of the mines," he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said earlier this month that the Central government was looking for a "judicial solution" to the mining impasse.
The mining ban issue has been hanging fire in Goa ever since the apex court banned the extraction and transportation of iron ore from 88 mining leases from February last year, while also directing the state government to reissue mining leases.
--IANS
maya/oeb/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU